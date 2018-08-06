Trump's Admission on Trump Tower Meeting with Russians Major Retreat - Senator

"President Trump's concession on Trump Tower meeting with Russian agents shows enveloping legal quicksand of obstructing justice & escalating exposure of Donald Trump, Jr," Blumenthal said in a Twitter message. "President Trump's admission is a major retreat, deepening his criminal culpability — & Donald Trump, Jr.'s — for Trump Tower meeting with Russian agents to get illegal 'dirt' on Clinton & lies afterward."
The President also said he knew nothing about the meeting before it took place.
READ MORE: 'He's Fighting Back': WH on Trump's Call for Sessions to End Russia Probe
Donald Trump Jr. has previously admitted that he indeed met with the Russians, but he called the meeting a "nothing conversation," saying it was about adoption and completely unrelated to Clinton and the 2016 presidential election.
Russia has denied all allegations of interference in the 2016 election, and both Trump and the Kremlin firmly reject accusations of collusion.
All comments
Show new comments (0)