Russian Embassy Expresses Regret Over State Dept Summoning Russia's Diplomat

“We can only regret the fact that the State Department once again has come down to ‘megaphone diplomacy’… In fact, it turns out that the foreign affairs department favors those forces in the US establishment that are pushing forward the agenda of ‘Russia's interference’ in the political processes in the United States in their own interests,” the embassy wrote on Facebook.
On Saturday, US State Dept. spokeswoman Heather Nauert said that US Assistant Secretary Wess Mitchell summoned Zhirnov.
The US authorities have been accusing the Kremlin of conducting malign activities aimed at meddling in the US internal affairs, such as the 2016 presidential election, namely, with the use of social media.
Moscow has said that Russia did not interfere with other states’ internal affairs, and denied the US allegations as unfounded.
