04:02 GMT +305 August 2018
    A woman holds up a sign that reads Defend DACA Defend TPS during a rally supporting Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, outside the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017

    Third US Federal Judge Says 'Capricious' Trump Administration Must Restore DACA

    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    US
    102

    Senior District Judge John Deacon Bates of the US Washington DC District Court, is now the third judge to rule that US President Donald Trump’s reasons for ending DACA are against the law.

    Washington DC federal judge Bates ruled Friday that the Trump administration must restore the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, strongly criticizing the president's justification of the program's cancellation.

    Bates issued a 25-page opinion noting that the White House failed to provide legal justification for the program's cancellation, under which some 800,000 people brought into the US illegally as children are granted work permission and protection from deportation.

    Trump's justification to cancel the program was "arbitrary and capricious" and used a legal justification that is "inadequately explained," Bates wrote.

    A woman holds up a sign that reads Defend DACA Defend TPS during a rally supporting Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, outside the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    US States Sue Trump Administration to Remove DACA Migration Program - Reports
    The judge's ruling does not take action immediately, as Bates delayed the ruling for 20 days to enable Trump to "determine whether it intends to appeal the Court's decision and, if so, to seek a stay pending appeal."

    In any case, regardless of whether the Trump administration will attempt to stay with its original intention to rescind the program or take any other action, the White House must "give a rational explanation for its decision."

    In April, Bates gave the Trump administration 90 days to restart the program, making the former the third federal judge to oppose the president's DACA cancellation, New York Magazine reported. However, Bates stayed his own ruling in order to give the White House a chance to present a "legally sound reason" as to why the program is in violation of US law.

    In January, California District Judge William Alsup also ruled that the Trump administration must renew processing of existing DACA applications, although the ruling did not compel the White House to take new applications.

    In February, Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis of the Federal District Court in Brooklyn echoed the previous ruling, adding additional reasoning as to why the Obama-era program must remain, the New York Times reported.

