'They Will Pay Us Vast Sums of Money': Trump Defends Tariffs in Twitter Tirade

"Tariffs are working far better than anyone ever anticipated," Trump tweeted, citing losses in China's stock market as he predicted the US market could "go up dramatically" once trade deals were renegotiated.
….Tariffs will make our country much richer than it is today. Only fools would disagree. We are using them to negotiate fair trade deals and, if countries are still unwilling to negotiate, they will pay us vast sums of money in the form of Tariffs. We win either way……— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 августа 2018 г.
Trump stressed that Tariffs " have had a tremendous positive impact" on the US Steel Industry, adding that "plants are opening all over the US."
Tariffs are working far better than anyone ever anticipated. China market has dropped 27% in last 4months, and they are talking to us. Our market is stronger than ever, and will go up dramatically when these horrible Trade Deals are successfully renegotiated. America First…….— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 августа 2018 г.
….Tariffs have had a tremendous positive impact on our Steel Industry. Plants are opening all over the U.S., Steelworkers are working again, and big dollars are flowing into our Treasury. Other countries use Tariffs against, but when we use them, foolish people scream!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 августа 2018 г.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)