Register
06:47 GMT +304 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pacific Region shows Wisdom and her new chick at the Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge and Battle of Midway National Memorial in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument. (File)

    Trump Rescinds Obama-Era Rule for GMO Crop Use in Natural Wildlife Refuge

    © AP Photo / Naomi Blinick/USFWS Volunteer
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Trump administration has revoked Obama-era regulations limiting the use of pesticides in the National Wildlife Refuge System (NRWS), Fish and Wildlife Service Deputy Director Greg Sheehan said in a memorandum.

    "Realizing that farming practices will continue into the foreseeable future within the NWRS… we must ensure that we are appropriately making use of farm practice innovations as we actively manage farm areas," Sheehan wrote in the memorandum obtained by The Hill.

    The Department of Interior determined that the rule enforced by the previous Obama administration made it harder for refuges to meet their goals. The Obama administration argued in the past that chemicals pose risk to butterflies and birds and disturb the balance in the environment.

    People take part in a demonstration to protest against industrial giants Monsanto, Bayer and Syngenta at the Place de la Republique in Paris on May 19, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / Lionel BONAVENTURE
    Protests Against GMO, Toxic Pesticides Erupt in Several Countries (PHOTO)
    President Donald Trump has frequently criticized Obama's policies and claimed his environmental regulations were hurting businesses and farmers. Trump pledged to undo numerous rules established and enforced by the Obama administration and directed the Interior Department to revise a number of policies.

    A part of the land that has been protected under the Obama regulation was also specifically kept in support the various species of birds.

    Meanwhile, US Environmentalists said Friday that lifting the restriction poses a grave threat to pollinating insects and other sensitive creatures relying on toxic-free habitats afforded by wildlife refuges, Reuters reported.

    "Industrial agriculture has no place on refuges dedicated to wildlife conservation and protection of some of the most vital and vulnerable species," Jenny Keating, federal lands policy analyst for the group Defenders of Wildlife was quoted as saying by Reuters.

    Related:

    Protests Against GMO, Toxic Pesticides Erupt in Several Countries (PHOTO)
    Big Biotech EU Lobbying Could Hamper Progress on Killer Pesticides Ban
    Beemageddon: Pesticides Kill Over 10 Million Pollinators in Brazil
    After Mass Bee Die Off Canada Considers Ban on Pesticides
    Pesticides, Gas Attacks and Lobotomies: Nobel Committee's Biggest Blunders
    Tags:
    GMO, rule, threat, wildlife, pesticides, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse