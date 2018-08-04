NRA Suing New York Governor for Causing Financial Troubles, Discrimination

"This case is necessitated by an overt viewpoint-based discrimination campaign against the NRA," the filing said. " Directed by Governor Andrew Cuomo, this campaign involves selective prosecution, backroom exhortation, and public threats with a singular goal — to deprive the NRA… of their First Amendment rights to speak freely about gun-related issues."
Moreover, the lawsuit said that the actions of the state officials led to the termination of important business relationships and severely damaged the organization to the point that it may not be able to sponsor its media coverage, NRATV, in New York in the future.
The NRA cited discrimination applied through threats of imposing legal sanctions that are prohibited by the US Constitution.
Cuomo has not yet responded to the allegations. The governor of New York has frequently criticized the NRA in the wake of mass shootings across the United States and called for stricter federal restrictions on gun purchases.
