04 August 2018
    View of Istanbul with the Bosporus and the Bosporus Bridge in Turkey. (File)

    US to Review Turkey's Trade Preferences After Ankara's Retaliation

    The US Trade Representative (USTR) said in a statement on Friday that it will review Turkey’s eligibility for duty-free access after Ankara imposed tariffs on $1.78 billion worth of US imports.

    "Turkey has imposed additional tariffs on $1.78 billion of US imports only and not to other trading partners," the Friday release said. "USTR is launching a self-initiated GSP [Generalized System of Preferences] eligibility review of Turkey based on concerns related to its compliance with the GSP market access criterion."

    Some $1.66 billion worth of Turkish imports into the United States benefited from the GSP program last year, including motor vehicles and parts, jewelry, precious metals and stone products, Reuters reported.

    In June, Ankara imposed tariffs worth $300 million on 22 US products in response to the United States' newly introduced tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

    White House Announces Sanctions on Turkish Ministers Over Detention of US Pastor
    In March, the United States enacted 25 percent tariffs on imported steel and 10 percent tariffs on imported aluminum. Turkey did not receive an exemption, which was initially given to the European Union, Canada and Mexico.

    US-Turkey relations were further strained this week after Washington imposed sanctions against Turkey's justice and interior ministers for the imprisonment of US pastor Andrew Brunson on charges of terrorism and espionage.

    Moreover, earlier this week the US Senate passed a $716 billion defense budget in 2019 which includes a provision that requires the Pentagon to submit a plan to Congress to ban Turkey from acquiring the F-35 aircraft to punish it for purchasing Russian S-400 air defense systems.

