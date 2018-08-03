Register
22:44 GMT +303 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Detroit police officer is under criminal investigation after he was caught on video beating a naked and mentally ill woman.

    US Cop's ‘Savage Beating’ of Naked, Mentally Ill Woman Sparks Criminal Probe

    © Screenshot / Live Leak
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Detroit community groups are furious over a video of a police officer’s “savage beating” of a naked, mentally ill woman inside a hospital. One local advocate tells Sputnik News that the officer must be fired and prosecuted immediately.

    The video, which surfaced on Wednesday, begins with the woman inside the Detroit Receiving Hospital, who is clearly disturbed, cursing at officers before one pushes her against the wall. She can be heard spitting, but it isn't clear from the video whether she's aiming it at the officers.

    Then, an officer begins punching her, dealing approximately a dozen blows before the woman is taken down a corridor out of the camera's view.

    Police in Detroit "have a history of not doing well with mentally ill people, in spite of the training that they have had in dealing with mentally ill people. It's bad," Kenneth Reed of the Detroit Coalition Against Police Brutality, told Sputnik News.

    Detroit Police Chief James Craig called the video "troubling," and "very disturbing" at a Thursday news conference. Craig said the woman spat on hospital staff, bit a security guard twice, and tried to bite the cop who beat her before he started throwing punches. Craig declined to name the officer, who is now under criminal investigation and has been suspended without pay.

    "There definitely needs to be new training methods," Reed said. "I'm sure the chief will say this: ‘We have training on how to deal with people with mental illnesses.'"

    Nonetheless, Reed said it's apparent from this incident that "the training manual needs to be updated." 

    Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputies Found Guilty of Covering Up Brutal Beating of Mentally Ill Man
    © Flickr/ koala of doom
    Los Angeles Cops Guilty of Covering Up Brutal Beating of Mentally Ill Man

    The coalition is calling for the officer's firing and demanding that scrutiny of him goes beyond just an investigation. "He definitely needs to be prosecuted, because that was a savage beating," Reed said.

    The cop "forfeited his privilege of wearing a badge and carrying a gun and representing the Detroit Police Department and the citizens of Detroit," Reed said. "He forfeited it. We can't have people like that on the streets, because he's beating on people today; what happens if someone makes him mad next week? [He'll] pull out the gun and start shooting?"

    Reed said the officer beat the woman "like she was a man in a drunken brawl at the bar." If an officer treats people like that, mentally ill or otherwise, they're "in the wrong profession," Reed added.

    The activist group has videos of other people with mental illness being "abused" in that very same hospital, Reed told Sputnik News. But when they've tried to bring the footage to light, their appeals have fallen on deaf ears. "We tried to present this to the local media, and they weren't receptive in terms of doing a story on it, saying it wasn't in their interest to do so. And this was a year and a half ago," Reed said.

    The new incident has brought a sudden interest to the issue of police treatment of mentally ill people, "which is a good thing," Reed said. But had the media listened to activists on the ground sooner, "it could have been prevented." 

    Police car in the rain, Asbury Park, New Jersey
    © Flickr/ Juzz Guy
    Mentally Ill in US 16 Times More Likely to Be Killed by Police - Report

    "Make no mistake about it," Reed said.

    He indicated that funding for police and funding for services for people with mental illnesses have taken opposite trajectories in the past decades in Detroit.

    "There was a time when we had mental health hospitals. There was a policy shift, I guess in 1989 or so, where the funding of the treatment of mental illness was taken away by the then-governor John Engler — his administration. And I guess the legislature played a large role in that as well," Reed said.

    Since then, "there's been a de-emphasis on caring for the mentally ill, to the point where they closed facilities, and people who were once hospitalized were basically turned over to the streets," Reed added.

    What little funding remains doesn't "rise to the level that is needed to address the issue of mental illness, and these people who suffer from this often don't get the treatment not only that they need, but what they deserve," Reed said.

    As the funding for services for people with mental illnesses declined since 1989, funding for police increased through the Clinton, Bush and Obama years, he told Sputnik News. 

    That coincided with an "uptick in violence by police officers towards people not only with mental illness that they may encounter in any given situation, but also there's an uptick in violence by police officers towards people of color in general."

    Such a scenario "absolutely" makes people of color who have mental health issues particularly vulnerable to police abuse, Reed said. "We've seen it in far too many instances, where people of color who may have mental illness issues are dealt with far more harshly than people of other ethnic backgrounds."

    Related:

    Michigan Man Lost Vision in Eye After Beating by Police (VIDEO)
    Beating Spree: Munich Police Investigate Suspected Migrant Metro Melee
    Cops Charge California Man Who Got $650K Settlement After Police Beating
    New Jersey Man Dies in Custody After ‘Brutal’ Beating by Police - Witnesses
    Virginia Police Beating Trauma Will Last Forever - Black Honors Student
    Police Will Not Apologize for Beating Man with Down Syndrome
    Lawsuit: Police Beating of Pregnant Woman in Georgia Led to Miscarriage
    Tags:
    mental illness, Police Abuse, police brutality, Black Lives Matter, Detroit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok