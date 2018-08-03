Mueller Interviews 'Manhattan Madam' in Connection With Roger Stone - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller questioned Kristin Davis, also known as the "Manhattan Madam," who has connections with President Donald Trump's former adviser Roger Stone, CNN reported on Friday.

Davis, who worked with Stone in the past, reportedly met with federal agents voluntarily on Wednesday, CNN reported, citing multiple sources familiar with the events.

READ MORE: ‘Even Worse’: Mueller Should Focus More on Saudi Meddling in US Foreign Policy

The New York Times reported last week that Mueller was going to issue a subpoena to Davis as part of his investigation into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

© AP Photo / Alex Brandon Mueller Team Has ‘Every Intention’ to Call Gates to Testify in Manafort Case - Prosecutor

Davis was supplying escorts to businessmen and politicians in the early 2000s and became known as the Manhattan Madam amid a sex scandal involving former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer. Davis spent several months in jail on charges that she ran a prostitution ring.

The media reports did not specify what the main focus of her interview with the FBI was.

Stone is facing allegations he had prior knowledge of the WikiLeaks release of private emails stolen from former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta.