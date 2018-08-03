Mueller Interviews 'Manhattan Madam' in Connection With Roger Stone - Reports

Davis, who worked with Stone in the past, reportedly met with federal agents voluntarily on Wednesday, CNN reported, citing multiple sources familiar with the events.
The New York Times reported last week that Mueller was going to issue a subpoena to Davis as part of his investigation into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.
The media reports did not specify what the main focus of her interview with the FBI was.
Stone is facing allegations he had prior knowledge of the WikiLeaks release of private emails stolen from former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta.
