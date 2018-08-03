Register
    Glenn Jacobs (Kane)

    Infamous Wrestler 'Kane' Becomes Mayor of Third Largest City in Tennessee

    CC BY 2.0 / Miguel Discart / Kane at WWE's WrestleMania Axxess on April 3, 2014
    US
    Glenn Jacobs, known by his ring name ‘Kane,’ is a staunch supporter of President Trump and ran on an enthusiastically libertarian ticket, promising major tax breaks and limited government.

    Legendary World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Kane has been elected as the new mayor of Republican stronghold, Knox County, Tennessee, after defeating Democratic candidate Linda Haney. 

    Jacobs — who hails from ‘hell’ according to his wrestling biograph — snatched an overwhelming 66% of the vote share in what is the third-most populous county of tennessee, and was not shy about eluding to his past as a professional wrestler during his electoral victory speech, proclaiming that: 

    “The great thing was, this professional wrestler — and I normally don’t use wrestling analogies for the campaign — but this professional wrestler got into a no-holds barred, last-man-standing match, and when the bell rung, he was victorious. we were victorious.” 

    In fact, Mr Jacobs, also known by his nickname ‘the Big Red Machine,’ secured twice as many votes as his Democratic contender, of 51,804 to Haney’s 26,224.

    During his last appearance as a wrestler, Jacobs was in an ‘Extreme Rules SmackDown Live’ tag team match, in which he and his partner Daniel Bryan were defeated by the Bludgeon Brothers. 

    The muscle-bound mayor will join a small but growing trend of professional wrestlers leaving behind the ring for a life in politics. Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura, a friend of President Trump’s, famously served as the governor of Minnesota from 1999-2003. In fact, Trump himself is no stranger to the world of choke-slams and body-grapples, once famously appearing on WWE in a match to take down the corporation’s chief, Vince McMahon. 

     

     

