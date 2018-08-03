Eric Trump Says Entire Family of US President Receives Threats

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Eric Trump, the second son of US President Donald Trump, has said that all president's family members have been threatened, including by white powder parcels delivered to their homes.

"I've been threatened, our family's been threatened, all of us, we've all had white powder show up at our house… And by the way, there's no moral outrage about that," he told the Fox News broadcaster on Thursday.

The president's son slammed the media over the negative coverage of his father's administration, ignoring its positive achievements and leading personal attacks against the Trump family.

"The hypocrisy is unlike anything you can ever imagine… you have them attacking our entire family," Eric Trump said.

Vanessa Trump, the now-estranged wife of Donald Trump Jr., was taken to the hospital as a precaution in February after opening an envelope with white powder. The substance was later found to be non-hazardous.