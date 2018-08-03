Register
04:32 GMT +303 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A worker wipes an EU flag clean.

    Pay to Report? Belgian Press Decries Undue EU Credentialing Fee

    © AFP 2018 / JOHN MACDOUGALL
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The government of Belgium has begun charging Belgian journalists a $58 fee to cover European Union meetings. Press associations are up in arms over the move, calling it a “restriction of press freedom.”

    The EU is based in Belgium, and most of the reporters who cover its meetings are Belgian. The 50 euro fee ($58) is ostensibly to pay for background checks, which every country conducts on its journalists before sending them to the meetings. 

    Once a journalist passes the background check, they get credentials that last for just six months, meaning the fee will have to be paid twice a year.

    The law went into effect on June 1, but journalists only learned of it when they attempted to get access to the EU summit in October on Monday. The law was apparently passed without any input from the media.

    NATO, which is also based in Belgium, told the New York Times that they aren't sure whether the fee will apply to their summits as well.

    The law will affect some 1,000 journalists.

    Tom Weingaertner, president of the International Press Association in Brussels, noted that Belgian journalists already pay taxes when he denounced the fee. "The state is in charge of ensuring security and press freedom, and we are not prepared to pay twice for this," he told NYT.

    Many of the thousand Belgium-based reporters are particularly vulnerable, as they are freelancers and won't have big journalism institutions covering the costs for them. Small news organizations will have take the brunt of the bill. 

    An areal view of the Austrian petrol refinery plant OMV near Vienna
    © AFP 2018 / JOE KLAMAR
    Austria's OMV Asks EU Politicians for Help Amid US Sanctions Pressure on Iran, Nord Stream 2

    Several journalism associations voiced their opposition to the measure in a Tuesday letter to the Belgian government.

    European Council press officer Romain Sadet said Brussels only notified council officials of the law after it passed Parliament in February, and that while the council expressed concern multiple times about press freedom, Belgium has not budged on the subject of the law.

    Related:

    EU Exploiting Theresa May's 'Weakness' in Brexit Deal Talks - Ex-Minister
    Flemish N-VA Member, Puigdemont Could Be Cross-Candidatures in EU Vote - Source
    EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Says Confident of Brexit Talks' Good Outcome
    Austria's OMV Asks EU for Help Amid US Sanctions Pressure on Iran, Nord Stream 2
    EU Agrees to Buy ‘Unwanted’ US LNG to Hold Off Tariffs on German Cars - Analysts
    UK to Pressure EU by Inking Deal Recognizing China as Market Economy - Professor
    EU May Provide Funds to Morocco, Tunisia to Stop Migrant Flow to Spain – Source
    No More Than 4 New LNG Facilities Will be Built in EU Anytime Soon - Researcher
    UK Could Develop Independent Satellite System After Leaving EU – Professor
    Tags:
    press freedom, NATO, Brussels, European Union
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Men and Women of Russia's Airborne Troops
    Men and Women of Russia's Airborne Troops
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse