US Authorities Responding to 'Active Shooter' at Ohio Air Force Base - ATF

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Law enforcement officers are responding to reports of an active shooter at an Air Force base in the US state of Ohio, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said in an alert on Thursday.

"ATF Columbus Field Division is responding to reports of an active shooter at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio," ATF said in a Twitter alert.

Local police services are deployed to the base, located near Dayton in southwest Ohio.

The Air Force Base published a Twitter post saying that emergency responders, including security forces and firefighters, were responding to a "reported incident" at the hospital on the base.

"At approximately 12:40 p.m., base emergency responders (security forces, fire department) responded to a reported Active Shooter incident at the base hospital. Base personnel has been directed to shelter in place until the incident is investigated," Wright-Patterson Air Force Base said.

Local media reports said the shooter had barricaded himself on the fourth floor of the hospital.