Passenger Train Derails North to Washington Union Station (PHOTOS)

The D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department is responding to an Amtrak train derailment at Union Station in Washington, D.C. According to the emergency services, the derailed train remained upright.
The causes of the incident are still unclear.
At union station, lots of @dcfireems trucks & personnelresponded to apparent train derailment event — but doesn’t appear to be urgent. No reports of injuries so far. Can’t tell which train may have derailed. @Amtrak: “All I can tell you is that we are investigating an incident.” pic.twitter.com/8ra6fM6z9x— Mike Carter-Conneen (@MikeCConTV) August 2, 2018
