Register
03:56 GMT +302 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Accused Russian national Maria Butina speaks to camera at 2015 FreedomFest conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., July 11, 2015 in this still image taken from a social media video obtained July 19, 2018

    Butina Will Not Plead Guilty to Charges Even if Offered Plea Deal - Lawyer

    © REUTERS / FreedomFest/File photo
    US
    Get short URL
    110

    Russian national Maria Butina’s attorney, Robert Driscoll, told Sputnik that the release of transcripts from his client’s Senate testimony will be helpful.

    Earlier on Wednesday, the US Senate intelligence committee said it will provide Butina's testimony to the Justice Department and her lawyer.

    "I requested it and agree… transcripts will help her," Driscoll said on Wednesday. "She testified truthfully. They will not be public, at least initially."

    Butina was arrested in Washington DC on July 15 on charges of conspiracy and acting as a foreign agent. Butina was denied bail and faces up to 15 years in jail. Prosecutors allege that Butina tried to gain access to organizations and individuals that have influence in US politics.

    Robert Driscoll told CNN Wednesday Butina's defense team was open to a plea bargain with prosecutors, stressing that Maria Butina would never plead guilty to the charges because they were not truthful. He also denied that an offer had been made.

    This courtroom sketch depicts Maria Butina, in orange suit, a 29-year-old gun-rights activist suspected of being a covert Russian agent, listening to her attorney Robert Driscoll, standing, as he speaks to Judge Deborah Robinson, left, during a hearing in federal court in Washington, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Assistant U.S. Attorney Erik Kenerson, bottom left, and co-defense attorney's Alfred Carry, right, listen. Prosecutors say Butina was likely in contact with Kremlin operatives while living in the United States. And prosecutors also are accusing her of using sex and deception to forge influential connections
    © AP Photo / Dana Verkouteren
    US Senate Intel Committee Authorizes Release of Butina Testimony
    Driscoll also challenged US media reports that alleged suspicious transactions made to and from accounts belonging to Butina and her US partner Paul Erickson, totaling $300,000. The lawyer said there was an explanation for all of them.

    Butina is in US custody on charges of acting as a foreign agent. The 29-year-old Russian citizen denies the accusations. Russia has strongly criticized the US government for detaining Butina and characterized the charges against her as "clearly groundless."

    Last week, Russian diplomats visited Maria Butina in US custody. The Embassy said Maria had complained about food in the DC jail and round-the-clock surveillance, with lights going on in the cell every 15 minutes.

    The next visit by the Embassy staff is scheduled for August 2. The diplomatic mission stressed it would continue proving the accused with consular help and demand that she walk free.

    Related:

    US Senate Intel Committee Authorizes Release of Butina Testimony
    US Media Claims to Have Found Link Between Maria Butina and Rockefeller Heir
    Detained Russian National Butina Accuses Washington of Political Persecution
    Russian Diplomats Visit Detained Maria Butina in US (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    bail, plea deal, charges, Maria Butina, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauties Compete for Golden Crown of Miss CIS 2018
    Beauties Compete for Golden Crown of Miss CIS 2018
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse