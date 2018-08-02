Mueller Wants to Ask Trump About Obstruction of Justice - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Special Counsel Robert Mueller will focus his questions to President Donald Trump on possible obstruction of justice in connection with his investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, US media reported.

Sources close to the White House told ABC News on Wednesday that Trump has learned earlier in the day Mueller would limit his scope of questioning and wanted answers both in oral and written form.

Trump’s Twitter messages this morning saying Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop the Mueller "rigged witch hunt" were a reaction to the news from Mueller's office, according to the report.

Russian Collusion with the Trump Campaign, one of the most successful in history, is a TOTAL HOAX. The Democrats paid for the phony and discredited Dossier which was, along with Comey, McCabe, Strzok and his lover, the lovely Lisa Page, used to begin the Witch Hunt. Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 1 августа 2018 г.

..This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 1 августа 2018 г.

Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani told reporters on Wednesday he sent a request to the special counsel's office to limit the scope of questions and provide some in writing, the report added. Giuliani said they had received a response, but refused to go into detail.

Trump has repeatedly denied any dealings with Russian officials during the 2016 presidential race. The Kremlin has also denied the allegations of meddling in the US democratic process and engaging in collusion to sway the US election.