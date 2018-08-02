Trump Administration Confirms Proposal to Increase China Tariffs to 25 Percent

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement on Wednesday that President Donald Trump has directed him to consider raising tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent.

"On June 18, the President directed me to identify $200 billion worth of Chinese goods for additional tariffs at a rate of 10 percent," Lighthizer said. "This week, the President has directed that I consider increasing the proposed level of the additional duty from 10 percent to 25 percent."

Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman Geng Shuang said Wednesday that Beijing would take necessary countermeasures to protects its legitimate rights and interests if the United States continues to raise tariffs on Chinese goods and provoke escalation of the trade war.

“China's position remains clear and unchanged – threats and pressure by the United States against China will never work … If the United States takes action to further escalate the situation, China will undoubtedly adopt the necessary countermeasures to protect its legitimate rights and interests," the spokesman said.

Washington is currently engaged in a tariff war with Beijing. In early July, the US Trade Representative said the United States was prepared to impose 10 percent tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese imports into the United States.

This came after the United States imposed 25-percent tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese goods, prompting reciprocal action from Beijing.