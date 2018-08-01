Judge Tells Prosecutors in Manafort Case to Watch Their Language - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US District Judge T.S. Ellis III told prosecutors in former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort's case not to use certain language during the trial, Fox News reported on Wednesday.

Ellis said that the team of Special Counsel Robert Mueller should refrain from describing wealthy Ukrainians with the word "oligarch" and using the term "pejorative," Fox News reported from the courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia.

The judge explained that the made the instruction regarding the word "pejorative" because it is a derogatory term, the report said.

© AP Photo / CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA US Federal Prosecutor: Manafort Opened More Than 30 Foreign Bank Accounts

Manafort is currently in the second day of a trial on charges filed by Mueller of bank and tax fraud. None of the charges against Manafort are connected to possible Russian influence in the 2016 US presidential campaign but are crimes Mueller said he uncovered during the Russia probe.

Russia has denied all allegations of influencing the 2016 US election, calling the accusations "absurd" and invented to excuse the election loss of a presidential candidate as well as to deflect public opinion from actual instances of election fraud, corruption, and other pressing issues.