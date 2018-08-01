Judge Tells Prosecutors in Manafort Case to Watch Their Language - Reports

Ellis said that the team of Special Counsel Robert Mueller should refrain from describing wealthy Ukrainians with the word "oligarch" and using the term "pejorative," Fox News reported from the courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia.
The judge explained that the made the instruction regarding the word "pejorative" because it is a derogatory term, the report said.
Russia has denied all allegations of influencing the 2016 US election, calling the accusations "absurd" and invented to excuse the election loss of a presidential candidate as well as to deflect public opinion from actual instances of election fraud, corruption, and other pressing issues.
