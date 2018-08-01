Trump Administration Considers Reducing Number of Admitted Refugees - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Trump administration is considering a plan to reduce the number of refugees who can be resettled in the United States, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Two former government officials and someone familiar with the talks told The New York Times that one of the plans under consideration would allow no more than 25,000 refugees to enter the country in 2019. The report said this would be a 40 percent decrease from this year's limit of 45,000, and the lowest since the program started in 1980.

White House officials declined to confirm or deny whether deep cuts to the refugee program were under consideration, the report added.

The report said President Donald Trump has to decide until September on the number of refugees that will be allowed to enter during the fiscal year 2019, which starts on October 1.

The US State Department found in January that refugee arrivals under the Trump administration dropped to a more than ten year low after Trump vowed to address security concerns.

In November, Trump ordered the Department of Homeland Security to step up its extreme vetting program for refugee admissions.

