Trump: Jeff Sessions Should Stop 'Rigged Witch Hunt Right Now'

United States President Donald Trump is urging US Attorney General Sessions to stop the 'rigged witch hunt' Russia probe right now on his Twitter page.
“FBI Agent Peter Strzok (on the Mueller team) should have recused himself on day one. He was out to STOP THE ELECTION OF DONALD TRUMP. He needed an insurance policy. Those are illegal, improper goals, trying to influence the Election. He should never, ever been allowed to……..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 1 августа 2018 г.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 1 августа 2018 г.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 1 августа 2018 г.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)