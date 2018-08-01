Congressional Candidate Grilled on Twitter for Calling Melania Trump 'Hoebag'

A congressional candidate from Oregon has drawn fierce backlash on social media after comparing US First Lady Melania Trump to a prostitute.

Mark Roberts, who is running as an independent candidate for Oregon’s second Congressional district, responded to Turning Points USA founder Charlie Kirk’s tweet about Melania Trump having “thirty-nine fewer staffers” dedicated to her than Michelle Obama had.

READ MORE: 'CNN S*cks!' WATCH White House Reporter Acosta Booed at Trump Rally

Roberts tweeted back, claiming the FLOTUS worked “by the hour,” adding hashtags #thinkdirty and #hoebag:

Did you know the First Lady works by the hour? #thinkdirty #hoebag — Mark Roberts (@RobertsforCD2) 30 июля 2018 г.

Twitter users immediately jumped to Melania’s defense, with many labeling his comments “disgusting, “tasteless” and “zero class”:

Mark Roberts, a congressional candidate in Oregon must be banned from Twitter for his disgusting remarks about First Lady Melania Trump — george Becker (@georgeBecker3) 31 июля 2018 г.

Attacking @FLOTUS for NO good reason other than to get clicks. Zero class. — Lisa Coelho  (@lisacoelho) 1 августа 2018 г.

This is shameful, small-minded and unspeakably disrespectful. The First Lady (first and foremost), the OR-2 and all women deserve much, much better than this comment. Find a way to be a better person, @RobertsforCD2. — Alex Afsari (@alex_afsari) 1 августа 2018 г.

You do realize that is the most ignorant, uncalled for, and degrading thing you could say! How would you feel if someone said that to your wife, mother, daughter? Seriously, get help! — Mark Johnson (@mrkjohnson46580) 1 августа 2018 г.

No first lady should be disrespected in this manner. This man has no class, whatsoever. — Roselyn Smitley (@RoselynSmitley) 31 июля 2018 г.

Others stressed that he was an “embarrassment to the state of Oregon” and called on him to pull out of the race:

Mark Roberts, you are an embarrassment to the state of Oregon! You need to quit and get brain surgery since you obviously don’t have one now — Sharon Lukkasson (@partcna) 31 июля 2018 г.

Mark Roberts, if you think your remarks will get you elected, you are one deceived person! — Rob Stoppard (@RobStoppard) 31 июля 2018 г.

Mark Roberts,

How dare you insult FLOTUS Melania Trump. She hasn’t done anything to anyone. You should not be running if you are insulting people. #ShameOnYou #YouArePathetic #YoureAHoebag

You should not be running for anything😠 — Carlos Mathis (@Carlos_Mathis19) 31 июля 2018 г.

In response to the social media backlash he’s been receiving and users’ questions as to why his tweet hasn’t been taken down, Roberts refused to apologize and posted an official explanation from Twitter, while also referring to the Constitution:

It’s that whole 1st amendment thing. pic.twitter.com/f6RsZved80 — Mark Roberts (@RobertsforCD2) 31 июля 2018 г.

Neither President Donald Trump, nor the First Lady’s representatives have commented Roberts’ remarks.