Buying Bulk? 1,200 Rolls of Toilet Paper From US Embassy Go Under the Hammer

Such sell-outs are held on a regular basis by US embassies around the world allowing them to earn some money on unwanted or unnecessary items.

The US Embassy in London is auctioning off 1,200 rolls of Desna toilet paper. The bidding will remain open until August 8. This unusual lot's condition is described as "new" and "unused." So far the highest bid is £152 ($200), which is far lower than the market price of almost £500 ($656) for such an amount.

US embassies across the globe sell broken, unused or unwanted items and equipment on a regular basis to comply with State Department rules that prescribe selling such items in open auctions. Such a practice itself doesn't explain why such a vast amount of toilet paper popped up on the auction though. It turns out that after the embassy's recent move from its old building on Grosvenor Square to Nine Elms, the toilet paper rolls failed to fit new dispensers and embassy was forced to replace them.

The 1,200 rolls of toilet paper are not the only item being auctioned off by the London embassy. Among other things it is selling five vacuum cleaners, a circular saw, a ceramic lamp, a possibly broken camera and an 11-year-old Volvo S80, which, so far, has drawn the most attention.