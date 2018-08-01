Register
01 August 2018
    Donald Trump

    Trump Crosses Swamp As Washington Crossed the Delaware River in New Painting

    US
    The painting is an obvious reference to a famous painting of George Washington.

    A newly unveiled painting depicting US President Donald Trump and his team crossing a swamp in a boat has taken social media by storm. And there's little wonder about why, honestly, because where else would you see National Security Advisor John Bolton gripping a gun? Or a gator-filled swamp in front of the White House? Or — preposterous — Melania Trump in a camouflage jacket?

    The painting, entitled "Crossing the Swamp," is an obvious shout-out to another painting, the famous "Washington Crossing the Delaware," but the new one replaces Washington's crew with Trump's team. And it also adds a lot of its own details, too.

    ​The painting portrays the president with a candle light at the helm, with Vice President Mike Pence and First Lady Melania holding the US flag behind him. The literal swamp is filled with alligators, and the White House is visible in the background.

    The artist who created the painting, Jon McNaughton, presented it to the world in a tweet on July 31.

    "Never give up. Never lower your light. Never stop till the swamp is dry," the painter commented.

    Ivan the Terrible and his son Ivan
    CC0
    Vandal Damages 'Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan' Painting - Tretyakov Gallery
    Unsurprisingly, the post and the painting sparked a fierce discussion, with some users praising the painting and calling for it to be added to a Smithsonian museum, some saying it is "delusional" and some taking offence at the replacement of George Washington and his crew with figures from the current administration. However, some users managed to poke fun at the painting itself.

    McNaughton's tweet also links to a list the full cast of figures featured in the painting. Apart from the president and vice president, they are: U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley; Defense Secretary James Mattis; Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson; Attorney General Jeff Sessions; first lady Melania Trump; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders; the president's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump; National Security Advisor John Bolton; Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway; and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly. 

    McNaughton is a vocal Trump supporter, having a MAGA hashtag in his Twitter profile bio. He is a prolific artist, having created a large number of politically, socially and sometimes religiously themed paintings. Some of his other works depict Trump holding a US flag close to his chest in a football stadium (a reference to the controversy over NFL players protesting during pre-game national anthem renditions), and Trump holding a key to a white fence with an open door and a padlock (a nod toward the president's emphasis on border security and immigration policy).

    painting, White House, Melania Trump, George Washington, Mike Pence, Donald Trump, United States
