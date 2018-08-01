US Senators Claim 9/11 Classified Docs May Reveal Terrorists' Foreign Ties

"Tens of thousands of pages of documents from the Department of Justice and other agencies relating to the September 11 attacks currently remain classified even though… [they] could reveal unknown connections between terrorists and foreign nations," the release said on Tuesday.
The resolution was introduced by Senators Bob Menendez, Richard Blumenthal, Chuck Schumer, Chris Murphy, and Kirsten Gillibrand, according to the release.
US families who lost loved ones in the 9/11 attacks are still pursuing a legal case against the government of Saudi Arabia for its alleged role in those atrocities.
