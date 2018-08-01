US Senators Claim 9/11 Classified Docs May Reveal Terrorists' Foreign Ties

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A new US Senate resolution calls for declassifying all 9/11-related materials because the documents may expose hitherto unknown ties between terrorists and foreign countries, five lawmakers said in a press release.

"Tens of thousands of pages of documents from the Department of Justice and other agencies relating to the September 11 attacks currently remain classified even though… [they] could reveal unknown connections between terrorists and foreign nations," the release said on Tuesday.

The people of the United States, the release added, and the families of the victims deserve full public disclosure of the events surrounding the 9/11 attacks.

The resolution was introduced by Senators Bob Menendez, Richard Blumenthal, Chuck Schumer, Chris Murphy, and Kirsten Gillibrand, according to the release.

US families who lost loved ones in the 9/11 attacks are still pursuing a legal case against the government of Saudi Arabia for its alleged role in those atrocities.