Register
02:13 GMT +301 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Anti-Trump Facebook event posted by the Resisters page, which has been accused of being set up by the alleged Russian troll farm Internet Research Agency.

    The Kremlin Line? Facebook’s Latest Ban Nets Resistance Pages, Anti-Trump Events

    Facebook
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Facebook removed 32 pages and accounts from its platforms Tuesday, including Instagram, for engaging in “coordinated inauthentic behavior.”

    While the accounts and pages remain unattributed, Facebook, lawmakers and much of the US media are pointing their fingers in the direction of Russia — though a browse through Facebook's actual blog post on the ban offers little support for that.

    But if the mainstream media is to be believed, the supposedly Kremlin-run troll farm, the Internet Research Agency is determined to keep on shitposting despite the February indictment of 13 of its alleged operatives. 

    YouTube’s global head of public policy and government relations Juniper Downs grimaces during questioning from Rep. Louis Gohmert (R-TX).
    © Screenshot / C-Span
    Social Media Giants Can’t Say if Any Country Besides Russia Meddled on Their Sites (VIDEO)

    Facebook can't or won't say who's behind the latest round of banned pages, although lawmakers say they can. "It's clear that whoever set up these accounts went to much greater lengths to obscure their true identities than the Russian-based Internet Research Agency," the company said in a blog post. "We face determined, well-funded adversaries who will never give up and are constantly changing tactics."

    "[We] don't have all the facts," the company said.

    Facebook identified four of the pages they banned on Tuesday: Resisters, Aztlan Warriors, Black Elevation and Mindful Being. "The remaining Pages had between zero and 10 followers, and the Instagram accounts had zero followers," the company said. In total, the company claims some $11,000 was spent on promoting ads from the 32 pages.

    It's yet another strike from Facebook's banhammer after the company set off a series of removals supposedly related to Russia: First, the company found 470 alleged fake Russian accounts, it said in September 2017; then, on April 3, Facebook banned 70 Facebook accounts, 65 Instagram accounts and 138 Facebook pages allegedly controlled by the Internet Research Agency.

    Anti-Trump Facebook post from the Resisters page, which has been accused of being set up by the alleged Russian troll farm Internet Research Agency.
    Facebook
    Anti-Trump Facebook post from the Resisters page, which has been accused of being set up by the alleged Russian troll farm Internet Research Agency.

    However, the company noted, there isn't actually much evidence that the "resistance" type page is linked to that movement's favorite foe, the Kremlin. "While IP addresses are easy to spoof, the IRA accounts we disabled last year sometimes used Russian IP addresses," the company said. "We haven't seen those here." 

    US Department of Justice
    © Flickr/ Drew Douglas
    Moscow Slams US' New 'Meddling' Allegations as Absurd

    However, "one of the IRA accounts we disabled in 2017 shared a Facebook Event hosted by the ‘Resisters' Page. This Page also previously had an IRA account as one of its admins for only seven minutes," said the social media giant.

    The company argues that because of its heightened enforcement efforts, trolls must be especially sneaky to slip through, and as such, Facebook needs "to find every small mistake they make."

    In most cases, the public has only been made privy to small amounts of information on the activities those now-deleted accounts were engaging in, such as: posting memes of Hillary Clinton in a devil suit engaged in fisticuffs with Jesus of Nazareth, promoting coloring books featuring a muscular Bernie Sanders and creating fake protest pages.

    The latest round of bannings isn't much different and only reinforces the fact that none of the targeted accounts so far can be said to be spouting a Kremlin line, as there's no coherent ideology to be found.

    Facebook showed one image of a protest against the Charlottesville anniversary (Unite the Right 2.0) protest being held in Washington, DC, which the Resisters page was organizing with a five other legitimate pages against the rally commemorating the deadly, neo-Nazi violence in Virginia in 2017. (There are several other similar protest events scheduled on Facebook for the same anniversary.)

    The company also provided screenshots of posts from Black Elevation (an apparently fake job listing); Being Mindful (a psychedelic meme calling on humans to "unlearn" so they can "comprehend the infinite"); an anti-colonialism meme from Aztlan Warriors celebrating indigenous war heroes; and a feminist bullet list of things women "do not have to do."

    Other images shared in a zip file follow the same themes.

    Facebook photo posted by the Mindful Being page, which has been accused of being set up by the alleged Russian troll farm Internet Research Agency.
    Facebook
    Facebook photo posted by the Mindful Being page, which has been accused of being set up by the alleged Russian troll farm Internet Research Agency.

    The company also provided the an image for a protest hosted by Resisters which features an angry US President Donald Trump standing in front of a microphone against a backdrop of a Nazi swastika flag. That event was meant to be held on November 4, 2017, in New York City's Times Square, where there was already a highly hyped event scheduled by the Revolutionary Communist Party.

    Since the pages are now taken down, Sputnik News used the Internet Archive to retrieve cached versions of the Resisters page, which billed itself as a place for "Online and offline feminist activism against fascism."

    Most of the posts viewable by Sputnik News were pro-feminist or bemoaned the GOP's stances on abortion and climate change. One woman reviewed the page, saying, "They are telling the truth about the fake president." A man said, "This page relies heavily on the Anti-Trump rhetoric to gain likes and shares," complaining that the admins of the page delete comments that don't "coincide with their hatemongering [against Trump.]"

    US Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) said Facebook's "disclosure is further evidence that the Kremlin continues to exploit platforms like Facebook to sow division and spread disinformation, and I am glad that Facebook is taking some steps to pinpoint and address this activity." Several other lawmakers also placed the blame on Russia, according to the Wall Street Journal. 

    Man bloodied during violent protests in Charlottesville, Virignia on August 12, 2017.
    © Alex Rubinstein
    DHS Chief Suggests ‘Foreign Influence’ Behind Deadly Charlottesville Violence

    "Russians and other nation states are absolutely attempting to manipulate us," Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen said in a Fox News interview. She added that Facebook should be "commended" for shining a light on the "very real" threat.

    Facebook makes no mention of the US midterm elections in its post. However, a number of media outlets have tried to link the allegedly renewed Internet Research Agency effort to them, even though none of the posts published by Facebook or otherwise viewed by Sputnik News relate to the elections. In fact, the company said it only shared its incomplete findings because of "what we know today given the connection between these bad actors and protests that are planned in Washington next week."

    Related:

    Europe Needs 'Own Mueller' to Probe Alleged Russian Meddling - EP's Party Leader
    UK Lawmakers Claim Alleged Russian Meddling Evidence Might Be 'Tip of Iceberg'
    Suspicion About Russian Meddling in German Parl't Elections Proven Wrong - Intel
    Zuckerberg Claims Facebook Knew About "Russian Meddling" in 2016 US Election
    Trump Downplays "Russian Meddling", Throws FBI Prowess Into Question - Analyst
    German FM Scolds Trump for Backing Off on Denial of "Russian Meddling"
    Tags:
    midterms, social media, Facebook, alleged Russian meddling, Facebook, Internet Research Agency (IRA)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queens of the Sand on Display at Beach Handball World Championships
    Queens of the Sand on Display at Beach Handball World Championships
    Teach a Lesson
    ABC for President
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse