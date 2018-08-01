New York Governor Vows to Outlaw any 3D Printable Guns

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday issued a cease and desist letter to Defense Distributed to block the organization from distributing plans for 3-D gun printing in New York State.

"You are directed to cease and desist from publishing 3-D printable gun files for use by New York residents," Cuomo wrote in the letter.

Cuomo also directed State police to issue a notice reminding New Yorkers that manufacturing assault weapons — including 3-D guns — is illegal in New York State.

© AP Photo / Evan Vucci Trump Says 'Looking Into' Issue of 3D Plastic Guns

Moreover, Cuomo pledged to bolster state legislation to outlaw any private production of 3-D printable guns.

In 2015, Defense Distributed — an organization dedicated to creating downloadable materials for printing 3-D guns — filed a lawsuit against the US federal government after the State Department forced the removal of its instruction manuals from the internet.

The federal government settled the case in June, and Defense Distributed said it would upload materials for 3-D printing guns to the internet beginning on August 1.

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said in a Twitter message that he is looking into the issue, and that he has already spoken to the National Rifle Association about it.