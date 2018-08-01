New York Governor Vows to Outlaw any 3D Printable Guns

"You are directed to cease and desist from publishing 3-D printable gun files for use by New York residents," Cuomo wrote in the letter.
Cuomo also directed State police to issue a notice reminding New Yorkers that manufacturing assault weapons — including 3-D guns — is illegal in New York State.
In 2015, Defense Distributed — an organization dedicated to creating downloadable materials for printing 3-D guns — filed a lawsuit against the US federal government after the State Department forced the removal of its instruction manuals from the internet.
The federal government settled the case in June, and Defense Distributed said it would upload materials for 3-D printing guns to the internet beginning on August 1.
Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said in a Twitter message that he is looking into the issue, and that he has already spoken to the National Rifle Association about it.
