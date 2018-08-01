State Dept: Pompeo Agrees With Trump on Talking to Iran Without Preconditions

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo agrees with the statement made by President Donald Trump about being open to meeting with the Iranian government without preconditions, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a briefing on Tuesday.

"I think the President and Secretary of State both said we would be prepared to sit down," Nauert told reporters.

On Monday, Trump during a press conference said he would meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at any time without any preconditions.

However, later on Monday, Pompeo told CNBC Trump will be prepared to sit down with the Iranians if they reduce their malign behavior in the Middle East and agree to enter a new nuclear deal.

"If the Iranians demonstrate a commitment to make fundamental changes in how they treat their own people, reduce their malign behavior, can agree that it's worthwhile to enter into a nuclear agreement that actually prevents proliferation, then the president said he's prepared to sit down and have the conversation with them," Pompeo said.

Nauert denied that Pompeo statement meant he and Trump were not on the same page with regards to a meeting with the Iranian leadership.

The spokesperson added she is unaware of any outreach to or from Tehran about a possible meeting.