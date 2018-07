US Senator Lindsey Graham said in an interview on Tuesday that this week he will introduce an extensive new sanctions bill against Russia in response to Moscow's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election.

"I will be introducing Thursday a sanctions bill against Russia that has everything but the kitchen sink in it. It will be the sanctions bill from hell and any other country who is trying to interfere with our elections should suffer the same fate. You can only do so much on defense. It is now time to go on offense," Graham said.

Russia has denied all allegations of interfering in the US election, calling the accusations "absurd."

