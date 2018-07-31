DHS to Launch New Cyber Division to Protect US Critical Infrastructure - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will establish a new division to protect critical US infrastructure against cyberattacks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The creation of the new National Risk Management Center, which is set to be unveiled on Tuesday, was motivated by the US government’s growing recognition that cyberattacks can not only harm a company or industry, but cause systemic failure across society, the Wall Street Journal reported quoting the leading DHS cyber official Chris Krebs.

The report specifically identified the banking and energy sectors as being among those the new DHS division aims to protect from cyberattacks.

Krebs cited last year’s WannaCry ransomware attack, which infected hundreds of thousands of computers in more than 150 countries, as the type of cyberattack the new division will try to combat and prevent.

According to the report, the new risk management center will work with other government agencies, as well as with different industries to prioritize risks to critical infrastructure.

US officials have pointed to Russia as the most capable adversary regarding cyberattacks, the report said. Last week, DHS claimed that Russian hackers penetrated energy utilities in the United States with the potential to disrupt the country’s power grid.

On Tuesday, DHS is set to host a national cybersecurity summit in New York City during which Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is expected to officially unveil the new risk management center.

