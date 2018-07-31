Trump on Russia Probe: 'Collusion is Not a Crime'

US President Donald Trump repeatedly denied ties with Moscow, claiming the investigation on the alleged collusion was a politically-motivated "witch hunt."

"Collusion is not a crime, but that doesn't matter because there was No Collusion (except by Crooked Hillary and the Democrats)," Trump stated on his Twitter.

The statement of the President echoes the words of Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who also said on Monday during an interview that collusion is not a federal crime.

READ MORE: ‘No Collusion': US House GOP Exonerates Trump Campaign

Earlier this month, Trump slammed his predecessor Barack Obama for ignoring reports on Moscow's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. According to Trump, Obama knew the story was "a big hoax" and also was sure that Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton "was going to win."

© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky Trump Urges Special Counsel Mueller to Disclose Conflicts of Interest

Since Trump won the 2016 presidential election, US authorities have been investigating allegations that his campaign team somehow colluded with Russia, and have claimed that Moscow hacked the election process in order to help him. However, no evidence of election meddling was presented by Washington to back the accusations agaist Moscow.