Trump: 'Globalist' Koch Brothers Want to Protect Firms Outside US From Taxes

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to express his opinion on the Koch Brothers, who have opposed his trade policies.
"The globalist Koch Brothers, who have become a total joke in real Republican circles, are against Strong Borders and Powerful Trade. I never sought their support because I don't need their money or bad ideas," he wrote on Twitter, adding that they just wanted "to protect their companies" outside the US from being taxed and calling them "Two nice guys with bad ideas."
The Koch brothers control Koch Industries, the second-largest privately owned company in the United States. Their network is backing Republican Senate candidates in Wisconsin, Missouri, Tennessee and Florida.
