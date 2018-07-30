Register
23:08 GMT +330 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Internet

    AT&T Hawking Private Data Network to Local Cops, Federal Police

    CC0 / geralt
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    AT&T is rolling out what it calls an internet “super highway” to enable fast and private communication among local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, and raising some concerns about the reliance of law enforcement bodies on new technology as well as the closed-door nature of their private network.

    Seventeen years after the terrorist attack against the World Trade Center in New York City, concerns about maintaining communication channels during emergencies continue to influence public and private policy — and concerns about giving cops hair-trigger access to personal data while protecting them from scrutiny continue to be voiced by rights groups.

    In the latest bid to ensure smooth, swift communication for US law enforcement, AT&T is launching an internet "super highway." Think of it like a High-Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane, but for cops. The program, called FirstNet (First Responder Network), gives law enforcement "their own separate, nationwide broadband network." 

    A computer workstation bears the National Security Agency (NSA) logo inside the Threat Operations Center inside the Washington suburb of Fort Meade, Maryland
    © AFP 2018 / PAUL J. RICHARDS
    Hidden in Plain Sight: NSA, AT&T Intertwine to Form Surveillance Web Over US

    Verizon is also constructing its own similar super highway network.

    The idea of law enforcement agencies using one unified encrypted service is raising some alarms. One fear is that it will discourage law enforcement from using public radio frequencies, which are monitored by journalists, newsrooms, private citizens and activists during protests. FirstNet refused to offer comment to The Intercept as to whether they plan on offering local newsrooms any access to the network. Scott Edson, executive director of the Los Angeles Regional Interoperable Communication System, indicated such access will probably be decided at the level of local government.

    Every US state has opted into the program, meaning, in other words, they have agreed not to build any competing broadband lanes. So far, more than 1,000 law enforcement agencies across the US have signed up as AT&T continues to hawk the service at more than 5,300 retail stores, even offering it to police and other first responders who don't get wireless plans through their departments — volunteers included.

    AT&T pitches FirstNet as being able to "connect to critical databases to identify whether detained persons have been previously apprehended for violating immigration law by quickly and efficiently collecting biographic (e.g., name, date of birth, place of birth) and biometric information (e.g., 10-print fingerprints, photo image), which are submitted remotely to said databases," the intercept notes.

    It's also being touted for its ability to livestream data and video from surveillance drones and officers' body-worn cameras to police central command centers.

    Used in conjunction with a program like Amazon's Rekognition, a facial recognition program capable of analyzing up to 100 faces in a single still image of real-time video, one can begin to picture the power such a rate of data-transfer could hold. As the ACLU reaffirmed earlier in July, the accuracy of facial recognition technology, such as Rekognition, is often dubious and racially biased.

    Meanwhile, FirstNet has its own app store, and plans to offer through it applications that utilize facial recognition, real-time video and more. 

    Privacy groups have given up on fighting for facial recognition privacy, saying they’ve been overwhelmed by business interests.
    © Flickr/ Sheila Scarborough
    Lock Them Up? Amazon’s Facial Recognition Tech Fails ACLU Test, Finds US Congress Full of Criminals

    The idea behind FirstNet was concocted after the terrorist attacks on the United States on September 11, 2001. The 9/11 Commission report, published a few years later in July 2004, found that the use of separate radio frequencies by firefighters and police led to loss of life in critical moments when real-time communication is key. Another issue is that during emergencies, broadband networks get cluttered and slow as everyone hunts for information or tries to communicate. Law enforcement personnel on the same networks will face the same speed issues as everyone else, although they've been able to override public networks in the past.

    That's where FirstNet comes in. It gives law enforcement both "priority" and "preemption" in broadband connectivity. Priority is like the HOV lane — fast access to the services they're after. Preemption would be used in the event network traffic is backed up across the board, as in during emergencies or worldwide events like the World Cup, by shutting down some public lanes and re-allocating them to law enforcement. 

    A man holding a rifle
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Blown Budget? US Has Spent $2.8 Trillion on Counterterrorism Since 9/11

    Since 9/11, the US government has sought to improve public safety communications and national security infrastructure, leading to the creation of the Department of Homeland Security and its network of 79 fusion centers across the US; the spread of Joint Terrorism Task Forces, which create a nexus of local, state and federal "anti-terror" operations; and the Patriot Act, which grants the government unprecedented spying rights.

    Now, FirstNet risks making way for further incursions against Americans' privacy. The Intecept highlights the case of two Vermont men who are suing the government in a transparency case, arguing that the government is required by the terms of the E-Government Act of 2002 to conduct a Privacy Impact Assessment on FirstNet, as the super highway would ostensibly be used in many situations to transfer personal information about American citizens.

    But as FirstNet is formed from a public-private partnership, the government argues the rules do not apply because the network is owned by AT&T.

    Related:

    All Power to the NSA! Congress Set to OK Key Mass Surveillance Program
    Washington Abuses NSA Mass Surveillance Program to Maintain Global Power
    Staff, Investors Push Amazon to Stop Selling Facial Recognition Tech to Police
    Facial Recognition Tech That Spots Lying Might Be Coming to Airport Security
    Facebook Must Face Court for Facial Recognition – US Judge
    Tags:
    national security, police, spying, facial recognition, mass surveillance
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Clash of the Metal Monoliths: Tank Biathlon Starts at International Army Games
    Clash of the Metal Monoliths: Tank Biathlon Starts at International Army Games
    Teach a Lesson
    ABC for President
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse