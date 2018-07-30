Register
09:52 GMT +330 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., listens as Republican presidential candidate Lindsey Graham speaks defending McCain's military record during a town hall meeting at the 3 West Club to launch Graham's “No Nukes for Iran” tour Monday, July 20, 2015, in New York

    John McCain Backs Bill to Block Trump From Exiting NATO Without Senate's Consent

    © AP Photo / Kevin Hagen
    US
    Get short URL
    0 03

    A bipartisan group of US senators may have found a way to prohibit President Donald Trump from leaving NATO without Senate approval.

    According to a new bill introduced by a number of senators, including Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.), the president of the United States will require the support of two-thirds of the Senate to modify or terminate US membership in the North Atlantic Alliance.

    READ MORE: NATO Summit Results: Allies' Promises, Trump's New Demands, Canadian Uncertainty

    Under Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution, the US president “shall have Power, by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, to make Treaties, provided two thirds of the Senators present concur.”

    “Just as it was required to join NATO, Senate approval should be required before this President – or any US President – can withdraw,” Senator Tim Kaine, who is a member of the Senate Armed Service and Foreign Relations committees, said in a statement.

    The legislation would also authorize the Senate Legal Counsel to challenge any attempt by the president and his administration to pull out of the 29-member bloc without the Senate’s approval in court.

    “Regrettably, President Trump’s mistreatment of our closest allies has raised doubts about America’s commitment to the transatlantic alliance and the values of defense. In the future, the Senate must be prepared to defend its constitutional role. This legislation is urgently required to ensure that no president can withdraw the United States from NATO without the constitutionally required advice and consent of the Senate,” Senator John McCain elaborated.

    Fair Burden-Sharing

    Even though President Trump has not publicly threatened to leave the transatlantic alliance, the relations between the US and Europe hit their lowest point since POTUS repeatedly blasted other NATO members for not complying with their obligations to increase defense spending.

    U.S. President Donald Trump receives a football from Russia's President Vladimir Putin during their joint news conference after a meeting in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Trump Says His Meeting With Putin Was Better Than NATO Summit
    Trump has on numerous occasions stressed that the other members of the bloc should pay their “fair share” and emphasized that only five of the 29 member-states were spending 2 percent of their GDP to defense, which was “insufficient to close gaps in modernizing, readiness and the size of forces.”

    On the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels earlier this month, the allies agreed to start spending 2 percent of their GDP by 2024, with Trump pointing out that he was convinced that they would boost defense expenditures in line with their commitments. At the same time, the US President suggested raising the military spending commitment up to 4 percent of GDP – the proposal, however, didn’t find support.

    Mutual Defense Clause

    Beyond defense spending, Trump recently seemed to question NATO Article 5 – the transatlantic bloc’s collective defense clause, stipulating that an attack on one is an attack on all.

    READ MORE: NATO Hits Back at Trump: Article 5 Was Invoked Once, to Support US

    During an interview with Fox News, Trump was asked why the US should go to the defense of Montenegro, which joined NATO last year, becoming the alliance’s 29th member.

    “I understand what you’re saying. I’ve asked the same question. You know, Montenegro is a tiny country with very strong people. They’re very strong people. They’re very aggressive people. They may get aggressive, and congratulations you’re in World War III. Now I understand that, but that’s the way it was set up,” he said.

    His remarks sparked a backlash from NATO, with an official, who asked to remain anonymous, telling AFP that Article 5 is “unconditional and iron-clad,” and pointing out that the mutual defense clause had only been invoked once – to support the US.

    “Article 5 has only been invoked once, in support of the US after the 9/11 attacks. This led to NATO’s largest-ever operation, in Afghanistan, where hundreds of thousands of soldiers from Europe, including Montenegro, as well as Canadians, stood shoulder to shoulder with US troops and more than a thousand paid the ultimate price,” the official said.

    Despite his comments, Trump signed the NATO communique, which explicitly endorsed Article 5 at the summit earlier this month.

    “Any attack against one Ally will be regarded as an attack against us all, as set out in Article 5 of the Washington Treaty.  We will continue to stand together and act together, on the basis of solidarity, shared purpose, and fair burden-sharing,” the joint communique read.

    Tags:
    Transatlantic rift, allies, spending, approval, consent, Senate Armed Services Committee, Senate, NATO, Donald Trump, John McCain, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Midnight Journey: White Nights Season Starts in St. Petersburg
    Midnight Journey: White Nights Season Starts in St. Petersburg
    Teach a Lesson
    ABC for President
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse