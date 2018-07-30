Trump Urges Special Counsel Mueller to Disclose Conflicts of Interest

"Is Robert Mueller ever going to release his conflicts of interest with respect to President Trump, including the fact that we had a very nasty & contentious business relationship, I turned him down to head the FBI (one day before appointment as S.C.) & [former FBI Director James] Comey is his close friend," Trump said on Twitter.
The US president went on to criticize Mueller over "only appointing Angry Dems" and failure to look at alleged "criminal activity & real Russian Collusion on the Democrats side."
In January, the New York Times newspaper reported that Trump had attempted to fire Mueller over what he believed were conflicts of interest, including a disagreement over fees at Trump’s National Golf Club in Virginia, Mueller's interview for FBI director shortly before his appointment as special counsel, and his past work for a law firm that represents Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
Mueller's investigation has been ongoing since 2017. Russian officials have repeatedly refuted all allegations of Moscow's interference in US elections and pointed to the absence of proof behind the accusations.
