Washington Wants EU to Open 'More Opportunities' for US Farm Products - Mnuchin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States expects the European Union to open up "more opportunities" for US farmers and agricultural products as part of a US-EU trade deal, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox News on Sunday.

"We had specific conversations about agriculture and the need to break down the barriers on agriculture and have more opportunities for our farmers. We specifically talked about soybeans but we specifically agreed we'd look at these other markets and it was very clear that our objective as part of this whole agreement is the Europeans have to open up more opportunities for our farmers and our agriculture," Mnuchin said.

© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo US, EU Advance Trade Talks Amid Lingering Disagreements on Soybeans

Mnuchin declined to comment on a European Commission spokesperson's statement made on Friday, saying that other than soybeans, agriculture "is out of the scope" of the US-EU discussions.

On July 25, US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker met in Washington for talks, which resulted in an agreement to work toward "zero tariffs, zero non-tariff barriers, and zero subsidies on non-auto industrial goods." The sides also agreed to increase trade in chemicals, pharmaceuticals, medical products and soybeans.

READ MORE: US Soybean Business Warns Trump About Risks Posed by Trade War With China

The Trump-Juncker talks followed a decision by the United States in May to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from the European Union, prompting Brussels to respond by opening a dispute settlement case within the World Trade Organization (WTO).