Cohen's New Revelations May Create Legal Risk for Donald Trump – Reports

Former US federal prosecutors reportedly believe that new evidence about the 2016 meeting at Trump Tower in New York, if proven true, could create serious problems for the current president of the United States.

The US president and his son may be in for some new political and legal problems due to new revelations revealed by a former member of Trump’s inner circle.

Earlier, Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen reportedly claimed that the president knew in advance about the 2016 meeting in Trump Tower where his campaign officials were allegedly expected to be offered dirt on Hillary Clinton by the Russians.

On July 27, Trump tweeted that he did not know about the meeting at Trump Tower between Russians and his campaign staff.

…..I did NOT know of the meeting with my son, Don jr. Sounds to me like someone is trying to make up stories in order to get himself out of an unrelated jam (Taxi cabs maybe?). He even retained Bill and Crooked Hillary’s lawyer. Gee, I wonder if they helped him make the choice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 27 июля 2018 г.

​As former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti explained to Bloomberg, Donald Trump may face a new “legal jeopardy” in Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian collusion, as well as on efforts to obstruct the said investigation.

"Don’t think of crimes as something committed at a specific time and date. Typically a white-collar crime is something that happens over a long period of time and it involves many different steps," Mariotti said.

Mimi Rocah, a former federal prosecutor in Manhattan, warned that she wouldn’t place her “faith in Michael Cohen’s credibility” and that “other evidence” is required to back up his claims.

However, if Cohen’s claims are proven to be true, she added, Donald Trump may face serious legal risk.

"If Trump knew in advance that the Russians had stolen information, and understood its importance, that puts him at risk, in legal jeopardy, of being part of the conspiracy that the Russians have been charged with to defraud the US," Rocah said.

US Congress investigated Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been carrying out a similar probe. Russian officials have repeatedly refuted such accusations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called these claims groundless.