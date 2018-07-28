Police Investigating Suspicious Packages Left Outside Trump Tower

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is investigating suspicious packages located outside Trump Tower in New York City.

An NYPD bomb squad is probing several suspicious packages left outside Trump Tower in New York, shuttering Fifth Avenue to vehicular and pedestrian traffic between East 56th and East 57th streets in doing so. The building is located at the upper portion of the bustling Midtown district.

In addition, AP reports a "suspicious item" was discovered inside the skyscraper.

The packages were dropped sometime during Friday afternoon, officials say. It isn't clear what the items are or their origin, but an investigation is underway nonetheless out of an abundance of caution.

President Trump was at the White House in Washington, DC on Friday.

Eyewitnesses report observing both the NYPD's bomb squad and Emergency Services Unit (ESU) on scene, a branch of the Special Operations Bureau that's trained in special weapons and SWAT tactics.

