Trump Says Didn't Know About 2016 Meeting With Russians in Trump Tower

Earlier, US media reported that the President's son, Donald Trump Jr., had met during the 2016 presidential campaign with Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya expecting to receive confidential information about his father's political rival Hillary Clinton.

US President Donald Trump said on Twitter that he did not know about the meeting at Trump Tower between Russians and his campaign staff.

…..I did NOT know of the meeting with my son, Don jr. Sounds to me like someone is trying to make up stories in order to get himself out of an unrelated jam (Taxi cabs maybe?). He even retained Bill and Crooked Hillary’s lawyer. Gee, I wonder if they helped him make the choice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 27 июля 2018 г.

According to CNN report, at least eight people were present at the meeting at Trump Tower in New York City, including President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, campaign manager Paul Manafort, lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshin and publicist Rob Goldstone.

The US Congress investigated Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been carrying out a similar probe. Russian officials have repeatedly refuted such accusations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called all such claims groundless.