State Dept. Says There's ‘Excellent Prospect’ That Pastor Brunson Will Return

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of State believes that the prospects for Pastor Andrew Brunson to return to the United States from Turkey are very good, US Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback told reporters.

"There is excellent prospect that he is going to come home. This issue has been raised with Turkey for some months now. It’s been raised in many forums. It’s been raised by every level of government," Brownback said on Thursday. "The charges are specious. We’ve reviewed them at length and depth and I believe he will be coming home."

Earlier on Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that the United States will impose sanctions on Turkey if Ankara does not free Brunson.

The United States will impose large sanctions on Turkey for their long time detainment of Pastor Andrew Brunson, a great Christian, family man and wonderful human being. He is suffering greatly. This innocent man of faith should be released immediately! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2018

Brunson was released from a Turkish prison on Tuesday and placed under house arrest.

Turkish authorities put Brunson in jail saying he threatened Turkey’s national security by having ties to the organizers of the July 2016 coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to US media, Brunson and his wife ran a ministry in the Turkish town of Izmir for nearly 20 years.