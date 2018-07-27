US Reunites 1,442 Migrant Children With Parents

A US federal court gave the government until end of day July 26 to reunite all migrant children that were separated from their parents as the result of the Trump administration’s "zero tolerance" immigration policy.
"Children discharged by being reunified with parents in ICE custody under the government's plan: 1,442," the court document revealed on Thursday. "Children in care… where the adult associated with the child is either not eligible for reunification or not available for discharge at this time: 711."
378 other migrant children, according to the document, were reunited with a family member or sponsor within the United States, which means 1,820 of 2,551 migrant children ages 5-17 separated at the border have been discharged from custody with the US health agency.
Lawyers with the Justice Department told US District Judge Dana Sabraw at a status conference on Tuesday that 1,012 reunifications have taken place for children ages 5-17.
The US Department of Health and Human Services failed to meet a court-ordered July 12 deadline to return 102 children under the age of 5 to their parents.
The Trump administration has come under fire for its zero-tolerance policy against illegal immigration and the separation of up to 3,000 illegal immigrant children from their parents.
