Trump Says North Korea’s Kim Making ‘Terrific Progress’ After Singapore Summit

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump said during a speech in Granite City, Illinois, on Thursday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is making great progress toward peace after the two leaders held their historic summit in Singapore on June 12.

"Kim Jong-un is making terrific progress," Trump told supporters on Thursday. "For nine months, no nuclear tests, no rockets are going up, no missiles are going over Japan."

© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik Pompeo: US Engaged in 'Patient Diplomacy' With North Korea

On June 12, Trump and Kim met in Singapore during their first official summit meeting. The two officials signed an agreement saying North Korea will denuclearize in exchange for a freeze on the US-South Korean military drills and potential sanctions relief. The White House did not specify any deadlines on carrying fulfilling the agreed on items.

However, Trump acknowledged on Thursday that no one knows what ultimately is going to happen and how things will end up.

Trump claimed that his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, was ready to go to war with North Korea. Trump added that he questioned Obama whether he ever tried to hold discussions with Kim and noted "it would be nice to speak" to the North Korean leader.

READ MORE: South Korea Considering Pulling Troops Away From DMZ ‘On a Trial Basis’

The US president added that he established very good relationship with Kim, despite media criticism at the beginning of the summit negotiations.