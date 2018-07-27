Trump Says North Korea’s Kim Making ‘Terrific Progress’ After Singapore Summit

"Kim Jong-un is making terrific progress," Trump told supporters on Thursday. "For nine months, no nuclear tests, no rockets are going up, no missiles are going over Japan."
However, Trump acknowledged on Thursday that no one knows what ultimately is going to happen and how things will end up.
Trump claimed that his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, was ready to go to war with North Korea. Trump added that he questioned Obama whether he ever tried to hold discussions with Kim and noted "it would be nice to speak" to the North Korean leader.
READ MORE: South Korea Considering Pulling Troops Away From DMZ ‘On a Trial Basis’
The US president added that he established very good relationship with Kim, despite media criticism at the beginning of the summit negotiations.
