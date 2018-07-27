Detained Russian National Butina Accuses Washington of Political Persecution

"Today, July 26, Russian Embassy staffers in Washington visited Maria Butina in jail…. [Maria] suggested she was being persecuted for her political beliefs," the statement on Facebook read.
Despite the shortcomings, the 29-year-old is feeling well and will soon be allowed to receive phone calls and letters. She vowed to maintain her innocence.
READ MORE: Russian Diplomats Visit Detained Maria Butina in US (VIDEO)
The next visit by the Embassy staff is scheduled for August 2. The diplomatic mission stressed it would continue proving the accused with consular help and demand that she walk free.
Maria Butina, a recent American University graduate with a Master’s Degree in International Relations, was arrested in Washington DC on July 15 on charges of conspiracy and acting as an agent of a foreign government, which she denied. She is being held in jail without bond until trial.
All comments
Show new comments (0)