Trump Slams Twitter Over 'Shadow Banning' Prominent Republicans

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he would look into the alleged Twitter practice of shadow banning which affected prominent Republican lawmakers.
Twitter “SHADOW BANNING” prominent Republicans. Not good. We will look into this discriminatory and illegal practice at once! Many complaints.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2018
In his tweet Trump was responding to the media reports that Twitter is limiting the ability of users to search for prominent Republicans, a practice known as "shadow banning."
Although Twitter has long denied that it engages in the practice of shadow banning, it admitted in a May 15 blog post that it does take measures to combat "troll-like behaviors that distort and detract from the public conversation."
