Trump Slams Twitter Over 'Shadow Banning' Prominent Republicans

On Wednesday, media reported that the Twitter algorithm, analyzing account behavior, prevented the accounts of prominent Republican lawmakers from appearing in search results over alleged hateful content.

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he would look into the alleged Twitter practice of shadow banning which affected prominent Republican lawmakers.

Twitter “SHADOW BANNING” prominent Republicans. Not good. We will look into this discriminatory and illegal practice at once! Many complaints. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2018

In his tweet Trump was responding to the media reports that Twitter is limiting the ability of users to search for prominent Republicans, a practice known as "shadow banning."

READ MORE: Trump Loses 300,000 Followers As Twitter Cleans Up Inactive Accounts — Reports

© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev Would or Wouldn't? Twitter Mocks Trump's Verbal Backpedaling

Republican party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel also condemned the practice saying that "the notion that social media companies would suppress certain political points of view should concern every American."

Although Twitter has long denied that it engages in the practice of shadow banning, it admitted in a May 15 blog post that it does take measures to combat "troll-like behaviors that distort and detract from the public conversation."