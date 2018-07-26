Russian Embassy Slams US Prosecutors for Hushing Up Butina Case

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy has accused US prosecutors in the case of accused spy Maria Butina of trying to limit public scrutiny by classifying it.

"We are surprised by the prosecution’s continued attempts to classify the case, thereby limiting public access to the details of the legal proceedings," the diplomatic mission said Wednesday.

Facebook US Government Seeks to Gag Lawyer for Russian National Mariia Butina

The Embassy called charges against the 29-year-old Russian national "clearly groundless" and slammed mainstream media in the United States for conducting a smear campaign against Butina.

Earlier, a prosecutor said at a hearing in the case in the US District Court for the District of Columbia that the US prosecutors intend to submit up to 12 terabytes of information on the case of Maria Butina but to seal most evidence.

READ MORE: Russian Citizen Butina Kept in Individual Cell in US Jail – Lawyer

Butina, 29, is a student from Russia. US authorities charged Butina for acting as an unregistered foreign agent in the United States on July 15. Butina has been denied bail and remains in custody for allegedly being a flight risk. She faces up to 15 years in jail if convicted.