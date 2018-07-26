Pompeo: US Engaged in 'Patient Diplomacy' With North Korea

"We're engaged in patient diplomacy, but we will not let this drag out to no end," Pompeo said regarding ongoing talks with North Korea.
Pompeo stressed that the goal of the United States was for North Korea's complete verifiable and irreversible denuclearization by end of Trump's term, "more quickly if possible".
Earlier, US Forces Korea Commander Gen. Vincent Brooks reported that the United States has not recorded "a complete shutdown" of nuclear materials' production in North Korea.
The situation on the Korean peninsula has been calming down within the last several months after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and later Donald Trump.
