US Justice Dept Says Russian Citizen Indicted for Violating Export Control Laws

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian citizen Alexander Brazhnikov Senior has been indicted by a US federal grand jury for allegedly violating export control laws, the US Department of Justice announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"Alexander Brazhnikov Sr., 72, of Moscow, is charged by indictment with one count each of conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to smuggle goods from the United States, and conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA)," the press release said.

Brazhnikov Senior was the owner and principal operator of private Russian company ANB Universal, which focused on import and export of microelectronics. Brazhnikov's son, Alexander Brazhnikov Jr., 39, owned and operated four microelectronics export companies in the US state of New Jersey, according to the release.

Facebook US Government Seeks to Gag Lawyer for Russian National Mariia Butina

Father and son secretly acquired electronic components from US manufacturers and exported those parts to Russia through authorized vendors to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Federal Security Service and entities involved in design of nuclear weapons, the release added.

Previous month, US Attorney Paul Fishman announced that naturalized US citizen born in Moscow Alexander Brazhnikov Junior had admitted obtaining and smuggling sensitive electronic components worth $65 million from the United States to Russia.

READ MORE: Trump Says He Might Ask Putin to Extradite 12 Russians Indicted in Russia Probe

FBI Special Agent in Charge Richard Frankel said back then that "Alexander Brazhnikov Jr. significantly undermined the national security of the US by procuring sophisticated, high-tech electronic components and smuggling them into Russia". The sentencing of the naturalized US citizen due to take place on September 15. according to the Justice Department.