Bolton: Trump Wants to Meet Putin Next Year, 'After Russia Witch Hunt is Over'

"The president believes that the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch hunt is over, so we’ve agreed that it will be after the first of the year," Bolton said in a statement.
The White House earlier said Trump asked Bolton to invite Putin to the United States in the fall, though adding that specifics regarding the second high level summit of the Russian and US presidents have not been determined yet.
In the wake of the summit, the US president has been facing harsh criticism in Washington, as many US officials accused him of appearing weak as he stood next to Putin in Helsinki, leading some to believe Russia had "dirt" on him.
