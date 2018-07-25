Trump Asks Why Cohen Tape on Payments to Playboy Model Was 'Abruptly Terminated'

Earlier, CNN released an alleged recording of then US presidential candidate Donald Trump’s conversation with his former attorney Michael Cohen, where the two seem to be discussing payments to buy the rights to a Playboy model’s story about her supposed affair with Trump.

Commenting on the released recording of his conversation with his attorney, US President Donald Trump wondered "what kind of a lawyer would tape a client."

What kind of a lawyer would tape a client? So sad! Is this a first, never heard of it before? Why was the tape so abruptly terminated (cut) while I was presumably saying positive things? I hear there are other clients and many reporters that are taped — can this be so? Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2018

Trump's comment followed broadcasts on US news networks of a taped conversation with Cohen over hush-money payments to a former Playboy model who claimed to have had an affair with the American president before he entered politics.

Trump also questioned why Cohen turned ended the recording "while I was presumably asking positive things?"

The recording ended when the two were discussing whether to pay the accuser, Karen McDougal, with cash or by check.

Trump appeared to tell Cohen to pay with a check, which would have created a paper trail of the transaction, although the recording's quality made it somewhat unclear who said what.

Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has repeatedly said that Trump never made any payments on the issue.