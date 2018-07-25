Donald Trump Enraged As Melania's TV Set to CNN Aboard His Flight - Reports

The news about Trump's angry outburst on board the presidential flight surfaced amid an ongoing war between the US president and the mainstream media.

US President Donald Trump "caused a bit of a stir" aboard Air Force One, which was flying the first couple to the UK, according to a leaked exchange between White House officials.

He scolded his aides for setting the TV screen of First Lady Melania Trump aboard the presidential flight to CNN during the recent visit to Europe, The New York Times said, citing an internal White House email.

Trump reportedly accused the staff of violating one of his rules that the all TV screens on board Air Force One should be tuned to Fox News.

According to the leaked email, the White House staff also ordered two additional TV sets to make sure the president and his wife could both watch TV in their separate hotel rooms when they travel.

Trump has repeatedly lashed out at mainstream American media outlets, calling them "hypocrites" and "real enemies of the people." In numerous speeches and tweets, the president blasted such outlets as CNN, NBC, ABC, and The New York Times, as "fake news."

I got severely criticized by the Fake News Media for being too nice to President Putin. In the Old Days they would call it Diplomacy. If I was loud & vicious, I would have been criticized for being too tough. Remember when they said I was too tough with Chairman Kim? Hypocrites! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 20 июля 2018 г.

The Summit with Russia was a great success, except with the real enemy of the people, the Fake News Media. I look forward to our second meeting so that we can start implementing some of the many things discussed, including stopping terrorism, security for Israel, nuclear…….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 19 июля 2018 г.

While I had a great meeting with NATO, raising vast amounts of money, I had an even better meeting with Vladimir Putin of Russia. Sadly, it is not being reported that way — the Fake News is going Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 17 июля 2018 г.

In his latest attack on the media, in a speech at the Veterans of Foreign Wars national convention on Tuesday, Donald Trump claimed that what people are seeing and reading in the media "is not what's happening."

"Don't believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news," he added.