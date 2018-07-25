Downward Dong? Yogi Arrested After Attempting Naked Workout at Public Gym

According to local media reports, Stagno was taken into custody at roughly 1:30 p.m. local time.
Plaistow Police Department's Administrative Captain Brett Morgan told Sputnik that when responding officers arrived on the scene, they found Stagno going full-on yogi.
"He walked into the gym, stripped down at the door, then proceeded to walk back and forth a couple of times before settling in on the yoga mats," Morgan said. "When officers arrived, they found him there, completely nude, on his knees in a yoga-type position."
With the gym fairly crowded at the time, Morgan noted that comments made to officers "ranged from disturbing to uncomfortable to sick/disgusted to unsafe."
And how did Stagno explain himself to officers, you wonder? Well, according to Morgan, he thought it was a "judgement free zone" — a clear dig at the gym's slogan.
Stagno was arrested without incident and ultimately charged with indecent exposure/lewdness and disorderly conduct. He is currently free on bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on September 21 at the Plaistow District Court.
All comments
Show new comments (0)