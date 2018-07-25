Downward Dong? Yogi Arrested After Attempting Naked Workout at Public Gym

Eric Stago, a 34-year-old gym-goer, was arrested Sunday after he decided to strip down to his birthday suit to do some good ol' naked yoga at a local New Hampshire Planet Fitness.

According to local media reports, Stagno was taken into custody at roughly 1:30 p.m. local time.

Plaistow Police Department's Administrative Captain Brett Morgan told Sputnik that when responding officers arrived on the scene, they found Stagno going full-on yogi.

​"He walked into the gym, stripped down at the door, then proceeded to walk back and forth a couple of times before settling in on the yoga mats," Morgan said. "When officers arrived, they found him there, completely nude, on his knees in a yoga-type position."

With the gym fairly crowded at the time, Morgan noted that comments made to officers "ranged from disturbing to uncomfortable to sick/disgusted to unsafe."

Courtesy of the Plaistow Police Department Eric Stagno, 34, arrested by officers from New Hampshire Plaistow Police Department for doing yoga poses in the nude at a local Planet Fitness

And how did Stagno explain himself to officers, you wonder? Well, according to Morgan, he thought it was a "judgement free zone" — a clear dig at the gym's slogan.

Stagno was arrested without incident and ultimately charged with indecent exposure/lewdness and disorderly conduct. He is currently free on bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on September 21 at the Plaistow District Court.